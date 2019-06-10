Two new places to eat have opened on Government Street.
Both Hannah Q Smokehouse, at 4808 Government St., and The Rutledge, a block over at White Star Market, 4624 Government St., are now serving food.
Hannah Q Mid City is the second location for the Prairieville-based barbecue joint, and will feature burgers, ribs, brisket, pulled pork, jambalaya and other smoked meat staples. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. More information can be found at hannahqsmokehouse.com.
The Rutledge, the newest vendor at White Star Market, bills itself as an "all day cafe" and will sell breakfast items and bistro-style lunches — on Monday, the stall featured buttermilk biscuit sandwiches, Taleggio grilled cheese and burgers. The Rutledge was created by sommelier and Mouton operating partner Scott Higgins along with chef Jenn Breithaupt, formerly of Gov't Taco. The vendor is currently open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with plans to extend to dinner hours later this month. For more, go to facebook.com/whitestarbr.
And in related White Star news: Higgins' 3Tails Wine and Cheese will hold its soft opening on Wednesday, June 12, and a grand opening on June 29. The new shop at Square 46, across the small courtyard from White Star, will specialize in wine, cheese and charcuterie. Updates can be found at facebook.com/3tailsbr.