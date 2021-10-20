Smalls Sliders, the hyper-focused cheeseburger slider drive-thru concept backed by Walk-On’s founder Brandon Landry and former NFL Quarterback Drew Brees, broke ground on a second Baton Rouge location in the Bluebonnet Village Shopping Center at 7610 Bluebonnet Blvd. on Sept. 21.
It is set to open later in the fall.
“Over the last two years, the Baton Rouge community has embraced Smalls Sliders and come to love its ‘keep it simple’ focus on cheeseburger sliders," said Jacob Dugas, co-founder and COO of Smalls Sliders. "As a new concept, the Baton Rouge community accepted us with open arms. We’re excited to serve the community at our second location.”
Smalls Sliders opened its first location in September 2019 in Baton Rouge. The brand recently named Joe Lewis as its first CEO while gearing up for growth across the Gulf South.
Smalls Sliders’ second location also serves as a kickoff to an improvement plan at Bluebonnet Center by Concord Capital, the development group for the property.
“We are excited to welcome Smalls Sliders to Bluebonnet Center,” said John Michael Holtmann, Principal of Concord Capital. “This event sets in motion our plan to continue to enhance this property by adding better circulation, improved landscaping, parking, and lighting. Bluebonnet Center has been a staple in the community for years and we want to make sure we are doing our part to continue to upgrade the customer experience.”
This project includes a $1,250,000 combined improvements on the Bluebonnet Village Shopping Center.
