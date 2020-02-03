ccording to CandyStore.com, Americans will spend some $2.4 billion on candy for Valentine's Day, and with that in mind, the website has released an interactive state-by-state map of the most popular Valentine's candy in each state.
The map also ranks the first and second runners up for each state, all based on results grounded in more than 12 years of sales data.
If you think Louisiana's top choice is somehow Mardi Gras-themed, well think again.
The winner: Candy hearts!.
Can't see map below? Click here.
Source: CandyStore.com.