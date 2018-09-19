ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Mike’s Maque Choux Salad
Serves 10. Recipe is excerpted from “The All-New SEC Tailgating Cookbook” by the Editors of Southern Living. “Maque choux is a classic Louisiana dish that contains corn, bell pepper and onion. Adding orzo to this salad, along with a tangy dressing, makes this a perfect game-day pasta salad. The flavor is sweet from the corn but rounded out by the salty bacon drippings and dressing.”
1½ cups (about 9 ounces) uncooked orzo
1 tablespoon bacon drippings or melted salted butter
1 small yellow onion, chopped (about 1 cup)
1 medium-size red bell pepper, chopped (about 1 cup)
2 garlic cloves, minced (about 2 teaspoons)
3 cups fresh yellow corn kernels plus milky liquid scraped from corncobs (from 4 ears corn)
1 teaspoon kosher salt
¼ cup sliced scallions (about 2 scallions)
1 pint multicolored cherry tomatoes, quartered
2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
½ teaspoon black pepper
¼ cup olive oil
¼ cup French fried onions (such as French’s) (optional)
3 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley (optional)
1. Cook the orzo according to the package directions; drain and run under cold water to cool.
2. Heat the bacon drippings in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and bell pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic, and cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the corn and milky liquid and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, about 8 minutes. Stir in ½ teaspoon of the salt; remove from the heat, and cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
3. Combine the corn mixture, orzo, scallions and cherry tomatoes in a large bowl. Whisk together the vinegar, Dijon, pepper and remaining ½ teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Slowly drizzle in the oil, whisking until combined. Add to the corn mixture, and toss to combine. Sprinkle the fried onions and chopped parsley over the top of the mixture, if desired.
Extra Point: Make this up to 2 days in advance; store covered in the refrigerator. Take it out 30 minutes prior to serving. Garnish with the crispy fried onions at serving time.