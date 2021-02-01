When it comes to Valentine's Day candy, chocolate rules.
Or does it?
Candystore.com has released an interactive state-by-state map of Americans' favorite Valentine's Day candy. Click on a state, and you'll see each state's favorite candy.
And guess what? It's not always chocolate.
The coronavirus pandemic will strike Valentine’s Day hard, according to the National Retail Federation. Spending is projected to be down more than 20% from last years all-time high of $27.8 billion for general Valentine’s Day celebrations. But spending on candy is poised to be up by 2%.
To read more and to click on the interactive map, visit candystore.com/blog/holidays/valentines-candy-popular-states/