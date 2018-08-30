Dining at The Melting Pot feels like a throwback to a time when Baton Rouge didn’t have as bustling of a restaurant and craft cocktail scene as it does today. A time in the early-to-mid 2000s when there weren’t a dozen more interesting options for a food-focused night out.
Maybe the restaurant was exciting in 2004, when a white chocolate martini with a thick swirl of Hershey’s syrup was as classy a treat as you’d find here, but, well, we have better options these days. I‘ll be direct: Dinner for three adults was $175. For that price, in Baton Rouge, you should expect a much better experience.
The first disappointment is simply a hazard of dining at The Melting Pot: Everyone at your table has to agree to a type of cheese, a style of cooking for your meat and your chocolate for dessert. You’re stuck with the prevailing choice of the table.
My dining companions ordered cocktails, Sunshine Sangria ($8.95) and a Modern Old Fashioned ($9.95), which they reported were fine. I selected a large glass of pinot grigio ($11 for an 8-ounce pour).
We opted for the four-course selection, which promises a cheese fondue, a salad, meat course and dessert fondue. We ordered two of The Classic ($42.95 each) option, which included two types of steak, pork, chicken and shrimp, and a Steak Lovers, with three types of steak ($38.95).
We were most excited for the cheese, which we’d all assumed would be the meal’s star dish. Our cheese fondue course was the Classic Alpine, a mix of raclette, Gruyere, fontina and garlic. After a while, I found myself idly dipping bread into this slightly sour, overpoweringly garlicky cheese — not because it was good, but because it was there.
Alongside a selection of breads, you also get fresh carrots, broccoli and cauliflower to dip into your fondue. The skewers barely pierced the carrots, one of which tumbled down my dress, leaving a thick trail of cheese. This would’ve been only a minor inconvenience if The Melting Pot had things like hand towels in its messy bathroom. (It did not.)
The “Farm Fresh” salad course was forgettable. The lettuce was browning and topped with hard croutons and a too sweet honey mustard house dressing. The Caesar salad unusually had candied nuts of some kind on it.
For our meat course, we choose the Coq au Vin cooking style, which uses a broth made of burgundy wine, mushrooms and spices. Our server ran through a too-quick lesson on food safety and how long each of our proteins should be cooked that left us wishing for a notepad and a timer.
And therein lies my inherent problem with The Melting Pot. Cooking my main course became an annoyance as I transferred cooked food to my plate and set up more raw items to be boiled. Eating here was simply a chore, with few culinary rewards.
Finding the right cook time was tough. I ended up either undercooking my meat and returning it to the bland broth bath or overcooking to the point it was chewy. On any other day, the steak would’ve been my favorite, but this raw meat was crusted with so much black pepper that a bite was overwhelming.
For dessert, we chose poorly: a too sweet turtle fondue with chocolate, caramel and candied nuts. Most of the “dipper” options, like marshmallows and brownies, were cloying. A few, like the plain pound cake, the Belgian waffle and the fresh strawberry and pineapple, were balanced enough to make the chocolate tolerable. We ignored half of our sliced strawberries because they seemed as if they’d been cut days before.
Four mediocre courses, $175 and almost three hours later, we left The Melting Pot in the past, where it belongs, to appease Baton Rouge diners of yesteryear who didn’t have an array of interesting menus, local ingredients and inventive chefs waiting to cook them something special.
The Melting Pot
WHERE: 5294 Corporate Blvd., Baton Rouge
HOURS: Seating 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday
CONTACT: (225) 928-5677; meltingpot.com
PROS: Generous wine pour
CONS: The cost isn’t reflective of the quality of the food you’re getting.