Scott Gremillion stopped on his way into Olive or Twist: Bar + Kitchen to rearrange the tables and chairs out front.

Everything had to be spaced just right to meet the state's regulations, a pressure that Gremillion and co-owner Joshua Duke feel even more because Olive or Twist is primarily a bar.

"We're operating under a conditional restaurant license," Gremillion said. "The gist of it is we wanted to be known for having decent food, just as we're known for really, really good drinks. But despite our best efforts, we'll always be known as a bar. Everybody regards us as a bar with food, not a restaurant with good drinks. If it works, it works."

The bar idea persists because that's what Olive or Twist, 7248 Perkins Road, opened as in 2012. Four years later, the owners knocked down the wall into what had been Painting & Pinot and expanded the operation into a full service restaurant.

Gremillion said he and Duke knew early on they would expand the bar.

"After we got the rezone from the (East Baton Rouge Parish) Metro Council, we went somewhere after and had a celebratory drink," Gremillion said. "We realized that we were hungry after a drink or two. So one of the things that we took into consideration is that if you're hungry, and we don't have anything, you're going to have your drink or two, leave and either go some place where they have food or go home. So we had to have a little something."

The bar started out selling small menu items such as dips and flatbreads that could be prepared in a small kitchen space. But the expansion four years ago allowed for a larger kitchen where a full menu could be executed.

When the pandemic hit, Gremillion said they tried serving to-go orders and to-go crawfish, but wasn't getting much business. So about a month into the shutdown, they made the decision to close and remodel the space.

"The renovations were going to come anyway. So, you're given an opportunity to hit the reset button, and it doesn't come along very often, even in the worst of situations," he said. "So we made the decision, and here we are."

The most obvious change customers will notice is the large Olive or Twist logo on the restaurant's brick wall. There's also new tables and chairs, improved restrooms and a multicolored wood wall.

Although Gremillion and Duke had worked hard to develop the restaurant side of their business, it was still classified as a bar. So they applied for and got a conditional restaurant license.

"You just have to be careful," Gremillion said. "The state is checking, and we have to make sure that we are following the rules, that we're distanced properly, that the customers, like it or not, are following the rules. We don't make them, but we do have to follow them, and if a person really, really, really enjoys this place, they need to follow the rules."

To meet the state's 50% occupancy guidelines, a row of tables was removed on the restaurant side and the bar was limited to eight socially distanced bar stools. Out front are tables and chairs Gremillion carefully spaced apart before walking into the building.

The bar-restaurant is open for lunch Monday through Friday, dinner every night and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

Often, customers are waiting for the doors to open at 11 a.m. for lunch with a menu that includes burgers, chicken and seafood. The Tuesday special is a $6 burger and fries plate, and the pepper jack boudin balls are favorites on any day of the week.

"We also have egg rolls — they're super popular," Gremillion said. "We do take out, and we deliver through Waitr."

Weekend brunch is also a hit with customers, who order up grits and grillards, chicken and waffles, and shrimp and grits. For now, the restaurant is combining lunch and brunch items on an abbreviated menu so the kitchen staff can accommodate orders more quickly.

As for dessert, Olive or Twist's Oreo bread pudding is in high demand.

The cocktail menu gets a shake-up every now and then, Gremillion said.

"Like any good cocktail bar, you can't just roll out a menu and just leave it," he said. "We ask the bartenders about two or three times a year — this year it will be two times — to create some drinks for the menu."

Olive or Twist has retained all of its bartenders and most of its kitchen staff, Gremillion said, and everyone is following state regulations.

"We're doing everything that we're supposed to do, and if I don't know the answer, I'll call and ask," Gremillion said. "We're wiping everything down and providing hand sanitizer, using paper menus, distancing and wearing masks. We're doing everything we can and taking every measure. We're abiding by the rules."