Bayou Teche beer and a shaker of Tony's
It was only a matter of time until the Louisiana passion for gumbo and our love for beer collided in sudsy, savory fashion — a true south Louisiana vertex.
Arnaudville's Bayou Teche Brewing on Tuesday announced it has created a new Gumbo Stout beer, made in partnership with Tony Chachere's Famous Creole Cuisine. The velvety stout, the brewery said, was made using Creole spices and ingredients provided by Tony's, similar items that you'd find in the brand's instant roux mix, Creole gumbo base mix and dinner mix, and the no salt seasoning blend.
According to the brewery, the beer has a roasted and smoky flavor from the roux and barley, accentuated by salt, cayenne and black peppers.
"Gumbo Stout plays off of the savory flavors of Tony's Creole roux with a nice, back-of-the-throat spiciness that traditional gumbo spices provide," said Bayou Teche brewmaster Brian Broussard in a news release.
The new beer will be released on Saturday, Nov. 2, during a launch event at Bayou Teche Brewery, 1094 Bushville Highway, Arnaudville. The taproom will open at 11 a.m., and the event will feature free brewery tours, live music from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the Gumbo Stout on tap. Four-packs will be available for $10, and the beer will be available for a limited time at retailers in Louisiana.
Go to bayoutechebrewing.com for more information.
Gonzales brewery opens Saturday
Gilla Brewing Company, the area's newest brewery and Ascension Parish's first, will host its official opening at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The brewery is located at 13025 La. 44 in Gonzales.
Gilla is being opened by Derek Stewart, Bradley Andersen and Alex Shillings, and the nano brewery will feature a frequently rotating stable of small batch beers on tap.
The brewery's opening party on Saturday continues until 10 p.m., and will feature free jambalaya. Gilla will also be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. For more information, go to facebook.com/gillabrewingco.
Recently closed
The Halal Guys, at 320 Lee Drive, is now closed. The Baton Rouge location of the New York City-based chain opened in 2017 and served fast-casual American halal dishes, like gyro, chicken and falafel.
On the calendar
Kids in Halloween costumes can eat for free at the Ruby Slipper (3535 Perkins Road) on Saturday, Oct. 26. The promotion includes a free kids entree and beverage for costumed kids ages 12 and under with the purchase of an adult entree. The Ruby Slipper will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. facebook.com/rubyslipperbatonrouge.
If a good burger and beer hits the spot, then Oct. 28-Nov. 2 will be like a long Christmas. During Burger & Beer Week, more than 20 area restaurants will offer specialty burgers for $6 along with drink specials. And for every Burger & Beer Week photo tagged #eatBR on Instagram, $2 will be donated to Companion Animal Alliance by DIG Baton Rouge, which organizes the week.
This year's participating restaurants include Bengal Tap Room, Bistro Byronz, Bumsteers, BurgerIM, Burgersmith, Cubside, Elsie's Plate N Pie, Flambee, Midtap, Minor League Pub, P-Beau's, Rotolo's Craft & Crust, Sammy's Grill, Smalls Sliders, The Overpass Merchant, the Rum House and Willie's Restaurant. For more information, go to eatbr.com.