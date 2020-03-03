Craving crawfish?
Then you won't want to miss the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society's Crawfête from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 8 at Perkins Rowe on Bluebonnet Boulevard. More than 25 local restaurants and caterers will be serving everything from boiled crawfish to gourmet crawfish dishes. And, you'll get to vote for your favorite. There will also be live entertainment and beer and soft drinks. Tickets are $50 in advance ($55 at the door if still available). The VIP Crawfete Experience ($100) gets you all the crawfish dishes plus private seating and other perks. Visit eventbrite.com.
Wine a little. Laugh a lot.
Wine lovers (or just your average "I'll have the house red" drinkers) can check out a host of different offerings at Forum 225's "Life is a Cabernet: Uncorked" event from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. March 19 at the City Club of Baton Rouge, 355 North Blvd. Here's how it works: Form a team a three, bring three identical bottles of cabernet sauvignon. Two bottles are used for blind tasting and scoring. The third bottle goes into the winner's pot. At the end, winners are awarded the pot, and the bottle with the lowest score goes home with the loser who brought it. Tickets are $27.50 to $35 at eventbrite.com.
School lunch memories
We loved those fish sticks on Friday and how about that Salisbury steak? Find out what kind of lunches five local chefs can create using USDA-compliant school guidelines in Cafeteria Wars from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 23 at the Creative Bloc, 804 Main St. Vote on your favorites while sipping on a cocktail. Proceeds benefit the Three O’Clock Project, a local nonprofit that provides free healthy after-school and summer meals to kids in need. Tickets are $50 at eventbrite.com.
The Dish gets an app
The Dish at White Star Market, 4624 Government St., has launched its own app so customers can place direct orders from their mobile device and pick them up at the restaurant. Order at least 15 minutes before pickup. Download the app at Apple or Google Play.
Supper club at Houmas House
Beyond the Boat — A Special Spring Supper Club presented by Louisiana Seafood will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 22 on the grounds of Houmas House Plantation, 40136 La. 942, Darrow. This Country Roads Supper Club event, hosted by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, will feature a seafood tasting fair and three-course dinner prepared by Houmas House executive chef Jeremy Langlois with paired wines and cocktails. Tickets are $150 at bontempstix.com.
Beerfest is coming
"Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy." Historians have debunked the notion that Benjamin Franklin actually said that, but we can't argue with the sentiment. And what better place to get beer (and be happy) than the Zapps International Beerfest XVI from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 28 at the LSU Rural Life Museum, 4560 Essen Lane. More than 200 foreign, domestic and home-brewed beers and ales will be available for tasting. You must be 21 or older (you'll need a photo ID to purchase tickets and to enter the event). Nonalcoholic beverages also will be available. General admission is $40; VIP tickets are $100. Tickets are limited. Visit bontempstix.com.
Bunny Hop Brunch
This event appeals to us on so many levels. The 19th annual Bunny Hop Brunch benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and is set for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 29 in the L'Auberge Grand Ballroom, 777 L'Auberge Ave. There will be a gourmet brunch, mimosa bar, fashion show, Easter egg hunt, pictures with the Easter Bunny, balloon artists, photo booth, games, silent auction and a performance by Elsa and Anna from "Frozen 2." Tickets are $38, $15 for children and $500 for tables at events.cff.org/bhop.
Cochon de lait in Pointe Coupee
The Janell Legier LaCombe Memorial Fund will host its annual cochon de lait fundraiser beginning at 10:30 a.m. March 14 at the Red Monkey Bar & Grill, La. 77, Fordoche. This all-day event offers plate lunches of roasted hog, jambalaya, pastalaya and sweets. For more information, call (225) 637-3166 or (225) 614-1365.
Lit Pizza coming to Central
Lit Pizza has announced it will open a new location in Central's Sullivan Shopping Center in late 2020. For more information, visit lit.pizza.