The baseball field where Marjoe Holmes and Tara Wicker grew up turned into a foreign car repair shop. Then it became a blighted property where two people died. Now, Jo's Chicken and Waffles stands in its place.
Holmes, the owner of Jo's Chicken and Waffles, in collaboration with Wicker, the CEO of W Consulting Group, hosted the grand opening of Jo's Chicken and Waffles this week, along with the Blight to Bright Sunflower Garden Project, in Mid City Baton Rouge.
Both Holmes and Wicker share a deep love for the place that raised them, and they hope to help revitalize the community and be an example for the next generation.
"I hope (the restaurant) impacts our neighborhood in a positive manner and the people in this district will follow and do the same with our community — create jobs that will positively affect our community," Holmes said.
The restaurant's primary offering is chicken and waffles. The chicken comes in the form of wings and roasted half/whole chicken. The wings are served in various flavors including garlic Parmesan, honey garlic barbecue, plain barbecue, sweet chili, Nashville hot and lemon pepper — and can be ordered by the half dozen, 10, 20 or 30 wings.
The honey garlic barbecue wings are crispy and flavorful — garlic is present, but it doesn't overpower the honey and barbecue. The waffle is sweet, as expected, and it complements the honey with the wings. The menu also includes side items like fries and ice cream. The menu offers various combinations of the number of wings and waffles.
Holmes explained that the original idea for the space was to build a small ice cream truck or snowball stand. Then, the concept evolved into Jo's Chicken and Waffles.
However, before the new restaurant was built, Wicker said the area was the "poster child" for blighted property. She said the lot was severely overgrown and uninhabited. So, Wicker started the Blight to Bright Sunflower Garden Project behind the building. She said the process started with taking the formerly blighted property, clearing it and transforming it into a site for commerce — where people want to be.
During the renovation of the restaurant, Wicker and her team planted sunflowers as a signal to the community that the property was a "bright spot," Wicker said.
In addition to the garden, Wicker has coordinated with local artist Ashli Ognelodh to paint a sunflower mural on the fence by the garden.
"This is exactly how the blight to bright project is supposed to work," Wicker said of the space.
To celebrate the grand opening, various community leaders were in attendance and gave remarks, including the Rev. Josh Johnson of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dante Bidwell, chief of staff for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, councilwoman Carolyn Coleman and Evelyn Ware-Jackson, East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member.
"Mid City is such an important part of this city," Bidwell said. "When I see people investing in this community, it makes me proud."
Holmes said he hopes his restaurant will help revitalize the area.
"(Marjoe and I) are full of so many memories of what this community used to be," Wicker said, "and we hold in our hearts what it can actually become again."