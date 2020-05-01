So we've really gotten into the virtual family game night.
Over our screens we gather from around the country to play trivia or a version of "Family Feud."
It's so much fun. Even more so when drinking is involved. Hey, nobody is driving anywhere.
This recipe is a favorite. It makes about a gallon, so feel free to cut down on the proportions.
Pink Shimmy
Make about 1 gallon.
2 oranges, cut in wedges or slices
2 lemons, cut in wedges or slices
1 can frozen pink lemonade (or limeade), defrosted
1 small bottle of maraschino cherries
1 fifth gin or vodka
1 fifth water
½ cup sugar (or to taste)
Sprite or 7 Up
1. To lemonade or limeade, add gin or vodka, water and sugar. Stir until sugar dissolves.
3. Stir in cherries, oranges and lemon wedges.
4. Serve by the glass over ice, with half Pink Shimmy mixture and half Sprite or 7 Up. Stir and serve.
Note: If using limeade, add more cherry juice or grenadine to obtain pink color, if desired.