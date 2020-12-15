Espresso Geaux will host the grand opening for its new drive-thru location at 7948 Bend Road Extension in Watson from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 19.
The coffee shop will be giving away 150 goodie bags, prizes and gift cards. For more information, call (337) 412-9234 or visit espressogeaux.com.
Culinary Camp
Registration is open for Culinary Camp for ages 7 and older. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 21 and again on Dec. 28 at Young Chef's Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway.
Registration is $70 for each day at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/camps.
What's for dinner?
Don't feel like cooking on Christmas Day? No problem.
Dine-in or pick up your Christmas dinner from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 25 at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center, 4728 Constitution Ave.
Entrees include a whole roasted turkey and a spiral ham; along with a choice of dressings, sides and desserts. A dinner for four is $120, for eight is $190 and 12 is $260. Reservations are being accepted for 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. To-go orders can be picked up between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Reservations must be picked up by 3 p.m. Dec. 22 by calling (225) 925-2244. A $25 non-refundable deposit required at time of booking.
Holiday meals at Sullivan's
Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd., is taking reservations for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinners. The restaurant will be serving hand-carved prime rib, filet mignon and lobster tail entrees, as well as its menu of signature items.
Sullivan's also is taking online orders for holiday meals available for takeout or delivery by visiting sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/holidays2020.
For more information, call (225) 925-1161.
Christmas Eve brunch
BRQ Seafood and Barbecue, 10423 Jefferson Highway, is taking reservations for its Christmas Eve brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 24.
To reserve your spot, visit bit.ly/3lF5JJD.