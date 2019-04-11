Southern Craft marks its leather anniversary
Baton Rouge's Southern Craft Brewing Co. (14141 Airline Highway) is celebrating its third anniversary on Saturday, April 13, with the release of its latest beer, music and food.The brewery's new Protagonist is a juicy India Pale Ale with "stone and tropical fruit flavors and aroma," according to Southern Craft. Along with Protagonist, Southern Craft will feature on tap a blood orange version of its Pompous Pelican double IPA; a guava habanero Hyla, an IPA; a strawberry margarita gose; and the "Cerberus Unleashed" Belgian Tripel.
Billy Callaway will perform from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Taylor Nauta plays 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. And chef Richard Markert will be making and selling smoked prime rib sliders, boiled crawfish and other dishes. Tickets for the anniversary party are $25 advance and $30 the day of. Tickets include six beer pours and a 9-ounce souvenir glass. More information can be found at facebook.com/socraftbeer.
Pink Boots Society releases new brew
Members of the Louisiana and Mississippi chapter of the Pink Boots Society, in collaboration with NOLA Brewing, are releasing a new, specialty beer on Saturday, April 13. The Pink Boots Society is a nonprofit organization that supports women working in the brewing profession. Over two different brew days, Pink Boots Society members got together at NOLA Brewing to create "A Beer of Their Own," a dry-hopped peach Berliner.
The beer will be available on tap and in six-packs only at the NOLA Brewing Tap Room (3001 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans). A launch event will take place at the taproom starting at 11 a.m. Saturday with members of the Pink Boots Society — and they're showing "A League of Their Own."
Atomic Burger is pretty much open
It has limited hours for the time being, but Atomic Burger has opened near the intersection of Burbank Drive and Ben Hur Road. This is the second location for the popular Metairie burger and milkshake joint. The business, at 6909 Creek Centre Drive, tried to quietly open last week, according to a post on its Facebook page, but, "It didn't work. We Were slammed." Atomic Burger is currently open noon to 3 p.m. for lunch and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner. It plans to transition to longer hours soon.
Pizza Artista coming to Baton Rouge
Lafayette-based Pizza Artista has signed a lease to open its first Baton Rouge location in the Rouzan development and hopes to be in business within a year.
The restaurant will take up 2,700-square feet in a shopping center that will be built at the corner of Perkins Road and Rouzan Boulevard, across from the soon-to-open Sprouts Farmers Market, said Brent Struthers, an agent with Beau Box Commercial Real Estate who represents Pizza Artista.
Pizza Artista, which has locations in Lafayette, Lake Charles and a franchise in Broussard, allows customers to craft their own pies using a broad range of toppings, or choose from a variety of pizzas. The pizzas are then cooked in a brick oven.
Along with selling pizzas, salads and wings, Pizza Artista will have a self-service tap system that allows customers to get their favorite beer or wine without waiting for a bartender or waiter.
The chain is owned by Scott and Cynthia McClaskey and Kirk Miller, all veteran pizza restaurant operators.
Sushi cafe opening on Third Street
A new restaurant, T&T Cafe, is planning to open at 320 Third St. The cafe will specialize in sushi, coffee, smoothies and milk tea. An opening date has not been set yet, but you can see the menu at myttcafe.com.
Timothy Boone contributed to this report.
