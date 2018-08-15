ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Brisket Bites
Makes 8 servings. Recipe by Teresa B. Day, with marinade by Tami Pearl.
10 ounces low-sodium soy sauce
⅓ cup olive oil
¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon minced garlic
2 tablespoons dried basil
1 tablespoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon black pepper
3 pounds brisket, cut in 1-inch pieces
1. Mix all ingredients except brisket in a medium bowl.
2. Place brisket cubes in a container with a tight-seal lid or a zip-close plastic bag.
3. Pour the marinade over the meat and toss to coat.
4. Marinate in the refrigerator for 12-24 hours. Drain before cooking. Discard marinade.
5. Heat a large skillet or Dutch oven to medium-high heat. Once skillet is very hot, brown meat in batches, about 3-5 minutes. Stir occasionally. On the last batch, return all of the meat to the pot.
6. Heat oven to 275 F. Cover meat and roast for 2 hours in the oven. Serve warm.
Spaghetti Squash
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 medium spaghetti squash
2 tablespoons butter
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon basil pesto
1. Heat oven to 400 F.
2. Cut squash in half lengthwise. Scoop out seeds, leaving the firm meat. Brush the cut edges of the squash with olive oil and season with salt. Place them cut side down on a baking pan. Cover with foil and bake for 40 minutes or until tender, but not mushy.
3. Hold squash halves with a potholder and remove the meat with a fork, pulling it out in shreds.
4. Melt butter and pour over squash, tossing to coat. Season with garlic powder and pesto. Serve warm.
Sweet Potato Hash Browns
Serves 8. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
¼ cup olive oil
¼ cup unsalted butter
1 small onion, diced
1 red bell pepper, diced
4 sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
½ cup ham steak, cubed
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon paprika
1½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1. Heat olive oil and butter in a large skillet or Dutch oven. Add diced onion and sauté for 3 minutes.
2. Add red bell pepper and sweet potatoes. Cook 5 minutes.
3. Add ham and sauté for two minutes.
4. Add all dry seasonings and toast for 2 minutes.
5. Cook until sweet potatoes are tender, about 8-10 minutes.