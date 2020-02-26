9781452158969.jpg
'Little Book of Jewish Sweets' by Leah Koenig

“Little Book of Jewish Sweets” by Leah Koenig, Chronicle Books, $18.95, 136 pages, hardcover

You don’t have to be Jewish to want to try the recipes in author Leah Koenig’s attractive “Little Book of Jewish Sweets.”

“Little Book,” the third in her series of thematic Jewish cookbooks, features 25 classic and globally inspired dessert recipes from a variety of Jewish cultures and traditions.

“Sweetness is woven into the fabric of Jewish cuisine,” Koenig writes in the introduction.

She points out that Jewish communities have long been deeply involved in the business of sweets. “Sephardi Jewish merchants in Europe and the Middle East traded extensively for centuries in sugar and vanilla,” she writes, adding that, later, pastry making was a common profession for Central European Jews.

Koenig divides the book’s recipes into two sections: Cookies and Cakes, and Puddings, Pastries, and Sweets. She offers a bite-sized history for each recipe, which range from Orange-Chocolate Rugelach and Cinnamon-Sugar Sponge Cake to Cherry-Apple Strudel and Teiglach (Honey Dumplings with Crystallized Ginger).

The book is illustrated with full-color photographs by Linda Pugliese. It provides information on which recipes are dairy-free or gluten-free and includes an ingredient glossary.

Today's recipe, rose water-scented Walnut- and Pistachio-Stuffed Dates, is easy to prepare. If you, like me, don’t care for the taste of rose water, consider doing what I did — substitute slightly diluted orange juice. Those with allergies will also like that the recipe is both dairy- and gluten-free.

Cheramie Sonnier is a food writer and columnist. Email her at sonnierfood@gmail.com, and follow her on Twitter, @CheramieSonnier.

