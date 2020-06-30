Calling all wine connoisseurs, foodies, cheese enthusiasts and symphony lovers: the Baton Rouge Symphony will host its first Virtual Wine and Cheese Tasting Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. July 30.

The event will be available through a private link on the Zoom online video conferencing platform.

The symphony is co-hosting the event with Martin Wine & Spirits and Bistue Cellars. Carolina Bistue, partner and winemaker at Wine Bridge Imports, will lead a tasting of two Bistue wines — a 2017 Napa cabernet sauvignon and a 2017 Russian River Valley chardonnay. Bistue will answer questions about wine, wine-making and viticulture.

Susan Anderson, from Martin Wine Cellars, is pairing each wine with a delicious cheese — a 12-month manchego from Spain for the cabernet and CowGirl Creamery Mt Tam from California for the chardonnay. Each wine-and-cheese combo comes with a performance from harpist Melissa Stockstill Wiggins.

Attendees will be sent a private Zoom link for the event. Each purchase includes a tasting kit that includes two bottles of wine signed by winemaker Carolina Bistue, and cheese for four people, which can be picked up at Martin Wine Cellar, 1670 Lobdell Ave., starting July 28.

Tasting kits are $200 and can be purchased at brso.org or by calling (225) 383-0500. Space is limited. For tickets, visit concerts.brso.org/Online/donation.

Red Stick, Main Street farmers market transition back to walk-up service Baton Rouge's Main Street Market and Red Stick Farmers Market are both allowing shoppers to again walk up to buy wares from local farmers.

Greek cooking class

Registration is open for Red Stick Spice Company's My Big, Fat, Greek Cooking Class from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at Red Stick Spice, 660 Jefferson Highway.

On the menu will be Greek salad with feta and pine nuts, individual spanakopita, patates lemonates (crispy Greek lemon potatoes), oven-roasted chicken souvlaki with talatouri and baklava bites.

You must be 13 or older, and teens must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $75 at redstickspice.com.

Raising funds for cancer research

The Copeland Family of Restaurants' Chicken Jam fundraiser runs through July 6, which also is National Fried Chicken Day. The campaign raises funds for cancer research.

Chicken Jam is a celebration offering 15% off Copeland’s two most popular items, Al’s Famous Spicy Herb Fried Chicken and Al’s Favorite Cosmo. For each item sold, you can choose to donate back the 15% or more to the Al Copeland Foundation, which will match the donation.

For more information, visit alcopelandfoundation.org.