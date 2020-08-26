Confession time: The wind has hardly started to blow and we've already blown through most of a "hurricane snacks."
Fortunately, we still had a few ingredients on hand and, in minutes, had whipped up Popcorn S'mores to get us through the tense hours ahead.
Stay vigilant and safe, and, of course, well fed as Hurricane Laura hits.
Simple Popcorn S'mores
10 cups freshly popped popcorn
1 package (10½ ounces) miniature marshmallows
2 cups graham crackers broken into small pieces
½ cup milk chocolate, melted
1. Combine popcorn, graham crackers and marshmallows together on a baking sheet.
2. Drizzle with melted chocolate and allow to cool.
As an alternative, you can make individual s'mores.
Popcorn S'mores
1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
½ cup (1 stick) butter or margarine
½ cup corn syrup
½ teaspoon baking soda
10 cups freshly popped popcorn
1 package (10½ ounces) miniature marshmallows
2 cups mini graham cookies (teddy bears)
1 cup chocolate chips
1. Combine brown sugar, butter and corn syrup in medium saucepan.
2. Cook over high heat for 5 minutes; remove from heat and stir in baking soda.
3. Combine popcorn and marshmallows in large bowl.
4. Pour sugar mixture over popcorn to coat. Gently stir in graham cookies and chocolate chips.
5. Spread mixture evenly into greased 15-by-10-inch pan.
6. Let cool completely. Break into pieces. Store in an airtight container.