In the center of White Star Market, chef Vu Le serves premium ramen — bowls of steaming golden noodles adorned with mushrooms, scallions, and an array of carefully prepared meats and oils.

Dispel from your mind the three-for-a-dollar bricks of dried ramen noodles accompanied by a salty flavor packet. The creamy noodles and rich bowls of broth at Chow Yum Phat reside in a separate culinary universe from those budget-friendly meals.

Over the last decade, ramen shops have set a foothold across the country, importing the Japanese comfort food to the United States. Some Baton Rouge restaurants have dabbled in ramen — and a national chain is slated to open a location at Perkins Rowe later this year — but Chow Yum Phat is the first Baton Rouge restaurant to dedicate itself to the slurpable delicacy.

The ramen, served in bright white bowls, arrives with an appetizing array of colors peeking out of the broth.

Chow Yum Phat offers four mainstay ramen selections. My favorite, the Addie ($13), is filled with mushrooms, miso-smoked chicken, crispy and sweet pickled and roasted corn and a marinated soft-boiled egg. All this swims in a smoked chicken broth flavored with a spicy roasted miso paste.

It’s hot enough that I had to pace myself, a welcome speed bump that allowed me to savor the assemblage of flavors collected in the bowl. The soft-boiled egg, called ajitama in Japanese, was sweet and the yolk retained a custardlike texture.

During another visit to Chow Yum Phat, I tried A Ronin’s Ramen ($13), a pork bone broth adorned with mushrooms, scallions, black garlic oil, a slab of pork belly and a marinated soft-boiled egg. More subtle than the spicy Addie, the Ronin’s Ramen is packed with umami, the term the Japanese developed to describe the pleasing savory taste. It’s present in the mushrooms and broth.

Along with the Ronin’s Ramen, a friend and I shared a bowl of Totchos ($9) — tater tot nachos — tots covered with braised beef, gravy, jalapeños, cilantro lime cream and a collection of spices and toppings that included Chow Yum Phat’s crispy crack crunch. It’s a huge appetizer big enough for four people to munch on. The tater tot base is unworthy of the delectable, carefully crafted toppings. I would love to try the totcho ingredients served atop something freshly prepared, like french fries or house-made chips.

Chow Yum Phat also serves bao, doughy-steamed buns filled with meats and vegetables. I tried the Pork Phat Bao ($3.50), which featured hoisin soybean paste, kim chi and grilled pork belly. The spongy, soft bun and the fatty pork belly combined into an overly gelatinous texture that activated my gag reflex. With a table full of food in front of me, I didn’t finish it.

My friend enjoyed the Phat Cow Bao ($3.50), a steamed bun filled with tender skillet-fried beef, red pepper aioli, bean sprouts and scallions. In this case, the crispy, wok-fired beef and spicy toppings blended well with the doughy texture of the bao.

Chef Vu Le has built a selection of authentic yet creative ramen and bao. If the ramen trend picks up in Baton Rouge, other restaurants may fill the local marketplace, but I cannot imagine anyone topping Chow Yum Phat.

This article is part of a series of reviews of White Star Market Vendors. Look for more in future issues of Red.

Chow Yum Phat

4624 Government St. (inside White Star Market)

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

(225) 364-9850; chowyumphat.com

Pros: Premium ramen and bao; tasty soft-boiled eggs

Cons: Tater tots an unworthy base for such good toppings on Totchos appetizer; Pork Phat Bao too gelatinous.