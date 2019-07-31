Downtown country bar opens
Almost as soon as it was known that Driftwood Cask & Barrel had closed on Third Street, a new concept for the space was announced. Squeaky Pete's adds a little bit of country to downtown Baton Rouge when it opens at 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at 326 Third St.
Squeaky Pete's is a country and western bar and will feature DJs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, playing mostly country music. Live bands will perform on occasion.
"It's going to be a fun atmosphere," said Dustin Malina, who co-owns the bar with Chris Lundgren and Ed Sutherland. "It's just something that downtown was missing, a different kind of scene."
The bar will have 12 beer taps and will serve wine and a short cocktail menu, with a goal to keep it simple, Malina said. "We're expecting it to be more of a fast-paced environment," he said.
The space is set up with a kitchen, although Squeaky Pete's won't be immediately serving food. They're in talks to sublease the kitchen and hope to have a food menu in the near future, Malina said.
More information about Squeaky Pete's can be found at facebook.com/squeakypetesbr.
Owner of Anthony's Italian Deli has died
Anthony Saia, co-founder of the beloved Baton Rouge staple Anthony's Italian Deli, died on Saturday, July 27. He was 71.
"It is with great sadness and very [heavy] hearts that we announce the death of Anthony. He died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday morning," says Anthony's Italian Deli posted to Facebook. "Thank you to all of our family and friends near and far for reaching out with your condolences. He was a great husband, a loving father, an awesome and caring grandfather, a thoughtful brother and generous friend. He was always there for all of us. We will miss you, Poppy."
Saia was born in the Sicilian town of Cefalu and arrived in Baton Rouge in 1971 with his wife, Maria, not long after their marriage in Maria's hometown of Bergamo near Milan, Italy.
The husband and wife opened Anthony's Italian Deli in 1978 in the Broadwood Shopping Center off Florida Boulevard, where it built up a loyal following for its muffulettas, Italian sandwiches and freshly made pasta dishes — and built a little mystique due to its small space and tough to find location. In early 2015, the business relocated from Florida Boulevard to its current, larger location in Mid City, near the intersection of Government Street and Jefferson Highway.
In recent years, Anthony Saia left the management and daily operations of Anthony's Italian Deli to Maria and their two children, Marco and Margaret.
Tiger Stadium expected to serve La. beer
Although its online survey doesn't specify it, LSU expects a Louisiana-brewed beer to be among the options when alcohol is served in public areas of Tiger Stadium this fall.
"We're going to have a local selection. That's why the survey was sent out," said Robert Munson, LSU senior associate athletic director for external communications.
The survey includes nationally known options such as Budweiser, Michelob Ultra and Bud Light, the Belgian brand Stella, Houston-brewed Karbach Love Street, plus spiked seltzer and "other beer" categories, inviting fans to rate on a 1-5 scale their likelihood of buying those options. Those who want specify a favorite can do that in the comments section at the end of the survey, Munson said.
Munson said there are more than 50 Louisiana breweries, making a more detailed survey impractical.
"What we wanted to do was allow people the freedom to put whatever they want in addition to the big offerings that are standard fare," he said.
No more harbor at Port Royal
The Port Royal Lounge, 2363 College Drive, will close after Saturday, the bar announced on Facebook. The long-running dive bar is owned by Tom Ange, who also owned The Cove in CitiPlace Court, and both businesses featured extensive beer and whiskey selections. The Cove closed last fall and, in May, reopened as The Lost Cove on Essen lane. facebook.com/portroyalbr.