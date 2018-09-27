Jeremy Langlois, the celebrated Houmas House Plantation and Gardens chef who left in 2015, has returned to the venue in Darrow as executive chef, Houmas House announced Thursday morning.
After leaving Houmas House, Langlois was a chef at Ruffino's in Baton Rouge and then executive chef at White Oak Plantation.
Houmas House has "always had a special place in my heart," Langlois said Thursday. He and the staff kept a good relationship, and with expansion happening at the historic house — the Great River Road Museum and Interpretive Center opens on the grounds this fall — he saw new opportunities.
"I feel like I'm sliding right back in," Langlois said.
Langlois joined Houmas House in 2005 and oversaw the opening of its flagship restaurant, Latil's Landing, that year. The more casual Café Burnside opened a few months later. Houmas House also houses The Carriage House Restaurant, The Turtle Bar and the Wine Cellars of Houmas House. Langlois' work has come with several accolades: Latil's Landing, in 2005, was named a top new restaurant by Esquire Magazine; he competed on an episode of Food Networks' "Chopped" in 2012; and in 2014, Langlois prepared dinner at the James Beard House in New York. He was also named a Forty Under 40 in 2017 by The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.
Langlois' return to Houmas House comes with new ideas. He said he wants to update the menus, while keeping true to the plantation's Cajun and Creole traditions. He said he is also working with the ground's gardener to grow items for use in the kitchen and to house chickens for eggs. He hopes to be "more seasonal, more local," he said.
"We're constantly looking at how to deploy new ideas, always staying up to date," Langlois said. "These new trends can be a flash in the pan, but anything I do, I want to make sure it's rooted in the tradition of Louisiana cuisine."
On Oct. 18, Houmas House will host a "Dinner and Wine Under the Oaks" event — Langlois calls it his "coming out party" — with Miner Family Vineyards. The dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $150.
More information about Houmas House can be found at houmashouse.com.