Like king cake during Mardi Gras season, sno-balls are a ubiquitous part of summer. And, just like king cake, everyone has an opinion about what makes a great sno-ball. With a pretty basic recipe of crushed ice and syrup, it can be hard to stand out from the crowd.
But some just do.
We visited several of these sno-ball stands to find out why people are willing to wait in line to get these beat-the-heat treats.
Snoman Snoballs
14616 Tiger Bend Road & 9531 Burbank Drive; open noon to 8 p.m. daily
This is the classic sno-ball stand, with the right number of flavor options (helpfully color-coded) and lot of extras, like condensed milk and sour spray for just a few more coins. What sets it apart is its stuffed sno-ball game. You can order any sno-ball stuffed with Dippin’ Dots (those tiny balls of cryogenically frozen really, really cold ice cream). And its “rainbow” sno-ball has at least five flavors packed in (well worth the extra 50 cents). Snoman also has the classic stand eats like nachos and Frito pie. The seating area is small but sufficiently removed from traffic so you can nibble and slurp to your heart's content.
Way Cool Snowballs
7020 Antioch Road; open noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday-Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday; 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
If you’ve got kids in tow, this stand is a winner. Decked out in distinct red, yellow and blue, the covered seating area has picnic tables, a porch swing, big Adirondack chairs and lots of toys for the kids to work off some of their sno-ball sugar rush. The menu is pretty extensive and organized, with sections like New Orleans-style sno-balls (flavors include orchid vanilla, pralines and cream, and nectar cream) and the sour stuff, with a handful of Warhead-infused flavors, which pair well with the “sour it out” option of adding a mix of sour candies on top. The stand also offers some "special" flavors, like Cajunspice, described as: "Cajun red hot flavor stuffed with ice cream and topped with Red Hot Candies." Way Cool also offers hard-shell toppings. What we really liked was the suggested best flavor pairings: the Bieber Fever combines cotton candy and bubble gum, while Hello Kitty pairs pink lemonade with clear strawberry.
The Sno House
5522 Jones Creek Road; open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
Who knew sno-balls could be healthy (well, at least healthier)? The syrup base at The Sno House is made in house with organic, non-GMO (meaning no genetically modified ingredients) cane sugar syrup. It also has a selection of all-natural flavors, as well as flavors made from fruit purees. This sno-ball stand also concocts its confections with local or Louisiana-sourced ingredients. The marquee offering has Doberge cake from Gambino’s Bakery, and the ice cream in the ice-cream-stuffed sno-ball comes from New Orleans Ice Cream Co. There's a small-but-vibrant seating area next to the walk-up window. This stand won us over with its menu offering of "pup snow," a cup of shaved ice with its natural or fruit puree flavors for your canine companion.
Cool Tiger Ice Snoballs
5355 Jones Creek Road (in the Hi Nabor parking lot). Open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; noon to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Cash only.
If you want that old-school experience, Cool Tiger Ice is the place to be. The menu is no frills, with that charming worn-down look that lets you know you’re getting sno-balls done right. It also has a drive-thru option, so it’s a truly on-the-go treat. There is a picnic bench out front by the sign not too far from the busy Jones Creek Road traffic. The menu has “secret” house flavors, like Blue Suede Shoes and Sunset, as well as “customer creation” combinations of the classic sno-ball flavors. The stand touts its cheesecake-stuffed sno-balls, but our hands-down winner is the pineapple sno-ball served in, yes, a pineapple. You can put whatever flavor you want in it and, voilà, you have the perfect tropical treat.
Sweet Society
1509 Government St. (inside the Electric Depot). Open noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday-Thursday; noon to 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Monday
Known for its eye-catching taiyaki ice cream (those delightful fish-shaped pockets), Sweet Society also serves bingsu, which is Korean shaved ice. The flavor options come packed with little extras, from Fruity Pebbles to bits of mango or mochi. Based on its analytics, in June Yelp named the shop Louisiana’s top frozen treat spot of the year.