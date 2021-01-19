Maybe you've already had your fill of king cake, or maybe you're just looking for different Mardi Gras-themed goodies. Local retailers are ready to fill your sweet-treat dreams.
One of the most intriguing offerings has to be Mardi Gras Pop Tarts being served up by CounterspaceBR, 3753 Perkins Road. The cinnamon cream cheese filled treats are also available in the Social Coffee Bar at Chow Yum Phat, 2363 Hollydale Ave. For more information, call (225) 456-5002.
Over at Les Amis Bake Shoppe, 11826 Coursey Blvd., you'll find Mardi Gras macarons in purple, green and gold. Order by calling (225) 293-8115.
The Vintage BR, 333 Laurel St., is serving up king cake beignets. Check out the pillowy goodness with a hot cup of their excellent coffee. thevintagebr.com
Gourmet Girls, 1660 Lobdell Ave., offers a variety of Mardi Gras sweet treats, including both king and queen cakes, king cake cupcakes, queen cakes with Champagne filling. Order by calling (225) 252-0999.
Community Coffee is selling its Mardi Gras King Cake coffee blend, which has hints of cinnamon and vanilla. Visit communitycoffee.com.
Blue Bell Ice Cream has brought back its Mardi Gras King Cake flavor for Carnival season. The ice cream combines a cinnamon cake flavor with pastry pieces and a colorful cream cheese swirl with festive candy sprinkles. Visit bluebell.com.
Roberto's River Road Restaurant, 1985 La. 75 in Sunshine, offers king cake bread pudding topped with rum sauce, purple, green and gold icing and a mixture of whipped cream and traditional cream sprinkled with purple, green and gold sugar. Find out more by calling (225) 642-5999 or visiting robertosrestaurant.net.