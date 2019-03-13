CounterSpace leaving White Star Market
CounterSpace, the popular pastry and bakery spot at White Star Market in Mid City, is leaving the food hall at the end of the month.
Sarah Joy Hays, owner of the bakery, confirmed she will no longer be at White Star Market after March 31.
Hays opened CounterSpace in White Star Market on Government Street in June, replacing Southern Plate. The bakery sells an assortment of cookies, cakes, desserts and breakfast pastries.
Hays said while White Star was a good opportunity to introduce products to more of Baton Rouge, the shared kitchen model and revenue-sharing obligations of the market "proved unworkable for CounterspaceBR."
Now she plans to focus on her new location on Perkins Road.
In February, Hays opened a full 1,600-square-foot storefront at 3753 Perkins Road, in the spot formerly home to Lily's Restaurant and Grill.
Clark Gaines, owner of White Star Market, said a "very exciting concept" will be moving into the space left by Counterspace in May, led by two "extremely talented people that many in Baton Rouge will recognize." Gaines said he will announce that concept in late April or early May.
"We were glad to have had the opportunity to help Counterspace launch their business and brand by having a presence in White Star," Gaines said. "Sarah is now taking the next step in her business by opening her own location, and we look forward to seeing her continued success."
Eliza receives national attention for its gumbo
Eliza Restaurant & Bar, located at 7970 Jefferson Highway, has placed third in an USA Today poll naming the best gumbo in Louisiana. The establishment was the only Baton Rouge restaurant on the top 10 list — Mandeville's Hambone earned the top spot, followed by Gris-Gris in New Orleans, with other Crescent City, Galliano and Cut Off restaurants filling out the list.
The USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice poll started with 20 nominees chosen by a panel of USA Today experts and 10Best.com editors, with the top 10 list chosen by popular vote.
The Eliza gumbo is definitely worthy of the recognition. Eliza is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. (225) 349-8895; elizabatonrouge.com.
Recent reopenings
Uncle Earl's Bar (3753 Perkins Road) reopened last weekend after several weeks of renovations — if you live in the area or commute via Perkins Road, you might have noticed its newly rebuilt patio. The owners of Phil Oyster's Bar and other investors purchased Uncle Earl's earlier this year and started renovations in February. It's back open just in time for St. Patrick's Day, and the bar will host several bands following Saturday's Wearin' of the Green Parade. facebook.com/uncleearls.
Bay Leaf Indian Cuisine (5160 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.), which has been undergoing renovations to its dining space the last three months, reopened Thursday, March 14. For more information, call (225) 291-4250 or go online to bayleafbr.com.
Upcoming events
For this month's food truck pop-up, The Royal Standard (16016 Perkins Road) will feature Dat'z Italian at its Crown Bistro. Dat'z will sell wood-fired pizzas while the Crown will offer cocktails and salads. The Royal Standard will also have shopping. The pop-up will be open 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. More information can be found online at facebook.com/thecrownbistro.
The next food truck round-up at Perkins Rowe will take place 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, March 22, with music by The Rusty Yates Band. Participating trucks include Cupcake Allie, Fete au Fete, Taco de Paco, That's a Wrap and more. facebook.com/perkinsrowebr.
Sam Karlin contributed to this report
Leftovers is a food and restaurant news column. Have a tip? Sent it to jclapp@theadvocate.com.