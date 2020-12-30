Citrus-glazed Pork Chops
Makes 4-6 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 tablespoons olive oil
4-6 pork chops
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
3 tablespoons brown sugar
3 tablespoons cane syrup
4 tablespoons orange juice
1. Heat oven to 350 F. Heat olive oil in a heavy skillet over medium heat.
2. Season chops with salt and pepper. Brown in oil in batches and drain on a plate lined with paper towels. Place all chops in roasting pan or baking dish.
3. In small saucepan over medium-low heat, whisk together brown sugar, syrup and orange juice until smooth.
4. Spoon half of the glaze mixture over tops of chops to coat evenly.
5. Bake uncovered for 15 minutes. Turn chops and spoon remaining glaze mixture evenly over chops.
6. Bake another 15 to 20 minutes or until chops reach an internal temperature is 145 degrees F.
7. Serve warm drizzled with glaze from the pan.
Steamed Cabbage
Makes 4-6 servings. Recipe adapted from Joy N. Griffin.
1 head of cabbage
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
½ cup (1 stick) butter
1. Cut cabbage in half, then slice into 1-inch thick wedges.
2. In a small bowl, mix sugar, salt, black pepper and garlic powder.
3. Fill a pot with a steaming basket with about 2 inches of water.
4. Heat water to simmering over medium-high heat.
5. Layer cabbage slices in the basket then place a slice of butter on each.
6. Sprinkle slices with some of the seasoning mix. Repeat until all the slices are seasoned and buttered.
7. Place basket over the simmering water and cover. Steam until tender, about 15-30 minutes. Serve warm.