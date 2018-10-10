Louisiana chefs take over Nashville
A group of Louisiana chefs recently invaded Nashville restaurants. The "Louisiana in Nashville Restaurant Night" on Tuesday placed 11 Louisiana chefs in Nashville restaurants to spread the gospel of the Bayou State's cuisine.
The night was organized by the Louisiana Travel Association, the Louisiana Office of Tourism and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board in partnership with Garden & Gun magazine, and was part of the Louisiana Culinary Trails campaign.
"Nashville may be known as 'Music City,' but it's also a foodie city," said Doug Bourgeois, assistant secretary for the Louisiana Office of Tourism. "We want to encourage food enthusiasts from Nashville to come experience Louisiana chefs' seafood and culinary traditions."
Among the group of chefs that traveled to Nashville were Baton Rouge's Russell Davis of Eliza Restaurant and BRQ's Justin Ferguson. Chefs Cody and Samantha Carroll, Sac-a-Lait and Hot Tails in New Orleans and New Roads; Madonna Broussard of Lafayette's Laura's II; Michael Stoltzfus and Kristen Essig of Coquette in New Orleans; and Alex Robertson Mancuso and Jon Gimber of Monroe's Miss Kay's Eats & Sweets also participated.
The chefs took over Nashville's Butchertown Hall, Fin & Pearl, Lockeland Table, The Southern Steak & Oyster and Urban Grub.
More information on the Louisiana Culinary Trails campaign can be found at facebook.com/LouisianaCulinaryTrails.
Coming up
Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar celebrates its 15th anniversary on Friday with a concert by country duo Big & Rich. Singer-songwriter Todd O'Neill will open the show.
Doors open at 6 p.m. at Walk-On's original location, 3838 Burbank Drive. Tickets are $35 through eventbrite.com.
The LSU Botanic Gardens will host a Wine & Roses dinner on Wednesday. The outdoor event will also feature an aerial silks performance by the Physical Theatre Club of LSU. The dinner takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Burden Museum & Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. Tickets are $125. For more information, call (225) 763-3990, ext. 6, or go online to lsu.edu/botanic-gardens.
Get a look around the Louisiana Culinary Institute on Thursday when the organization holds an open house. Along with hors d'oeuvres, chef instructors and staff will be on hand to answer questions about LCI and its curriculum. The open house takes place 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 10550 Airline Highway. lci.edu.
Just opened
Register Bar (143 Third St.); Voodoo Lounge Downtown (151 Third St.); Walk-On's Brusly (437 Oak Plaza Blvd., Brusly)
Just closed
La Salle's Crawfish and Lobster Rolls (3617 Perkins Road)
