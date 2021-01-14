Maverick's Q-N-Brew, a barbecue catering business, is scheduled to open a new restaurant on July 1 in the old train depot on Main Street in Zachary, but co-owner Laura Fontenot is hoping the opening day will be earlier.
"We're aiming for the spring," she said. "We'd love to open when the weather is nice and people can sit outside."
Fontenot and co-owner Todd Stevens opened Maverick's Q-N-Brew as a barbecue catering business in early 2020. Both are Woodlawn High School graduates and military veterans.
The owners describe their business as "delicious wood fired savory brisket, pork, chicken and ribs and homemade side dishes, rubs and sauce." The restaurant continues, saying "We bring a Cajun twist to Texas style BBQ."
The catering business requires a 250-gallon pit with reverse flow technology. The restaurant will be using a 500-gallon pit. All barbecue sauces and rubs are homemade.
Fontenot said she and Stevens are doing everything possible to preserve the depot's historical integrity, including installing false walls identical to the original walls.
"Our bar will be made of wood from old houses, and it will be 30-feet long," Fontenot said. "It will look like it's always been there."
A Conex, or modular container, kitchen will be installed, along with outdoor and second floor seating. The restaurant will offer craft beer, live music and will be pet friendly.
For more information, visit mavericksqnbrew.com.