The third annual Farm Fête fundraiser will be held Sept. 29-30 to benefit the Red Stick Farmers Market and other programs of the Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance, or BREADA.
Staged as an online auction, the event will offer farm- and culinary-themed items and experiences.
While the fourth coronavirus surge prevented the originally planned in-person event, the need for the fundraiser remains and has become increasingly important, said Allison Tohme Flynn, development director.
“The pandemic presents ongoing challenges, and when coupled with the string of harsh weather events starting with the February freeze, farmers have had a particularly difficult year,” Flynn said. “We can’t control the weather, but we can raise funds to be sure our organization has the capacity to run programs that connect farmers and families so that producers can earn a living and community members have access to fresh food.”
Among the items up for auction are exclusive dinners at Eliza, Cocha and Latil’s Landing at Houmas House; guided tours of Fullness Farm; Belle Ecorce Farms & Goat Dairy and Greenhand Nursery; a variety of farmers market items; local art; and winnings that will feed the family all year, like a monthly take-home dinner from Chef Don Bergeron’s City Market or a monthly loaf of bread from Forte Grove Bakery.
The regularly scheduled Red Stick Farmers Market on Sept. 25 will include festivities to celebrate and promote Farm Fête, including live music by John Gray. Some of the auction items will be on display, and there will be a wine pull. The market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Fifth and Main streets downtown.
In addition to the online auction, Farm Fête offerings will include a signature cocktail recipe from Baton Rouge-based distillery Three Roll Estate, as well as additional video content at facebook.com/breada.
To view items and register for the auction, text “farmer” to 72727 or visit breada.home.qtego.net.