Looking for a great meal to cool you down from the sweltering heat? Look no further than this outstanding Shrimp Paella Salad.
If you are stuck in a rut of croutons, cheese and iceberg lettuce, this salad is for you. Nothing boring here.
This salad is chocked full of exciting ingredients, but don’t let the list intimidate you. It all comes together with saffron yellow rice plus a few seasoning staples combined with savory veggies like artichoke, tomato, green peas and bell peppers, all tossed with cooked shrimp.
Salads really are a deliciously easy way to get so many good-for-you vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Don't be afraid to toss in fruits and even beans, lentils and prosciutto to add a little excitement to your salad.
No longer are salads a main meal only for ladies who lunch. Main dish salads like this are hearty enough to feed and please even the hungriest eaters of all ages.
On these too-hot-to-cook summer days, keep it cool and add main dish salad recipes to your weekly meal plan for a refreshing way to get delicious nutrition.
Terrific Tips
- If you prefer, you can substitute chicken for shrimp.
- Artichokes are a naturally low-sodium, fat-free, low-calorie food, rich in healthy antioxidants and phytonutrients.
- To seed tomatoes: Cut tomato in half horizontally and gently squeeze to pop out seeds. Canned tomatoes may be used; drain well.
- Dried or ground herbs begin to lose their flavor about six months after being opened. Mark purchase date on bottom of container to make sure you're using fresh ones.
- 1 teaspoon of dried herbs equals 1 tablespoon fresh herbs