Upscale casual restaurant chain Kona Grill has closed its Perkins Rowe location in Baton Rouge.
The restaurant, which served American food, sushi and cocktails, shut its doors at the end of the day Wednesday, the result of the Arizona-based brand closing several stores across the country due to financial struggles, said Erinn Sala, Perkins Rowe marketing manager.
Kona Grill has been hit with falling sales, unstable leadership, a potential stock delisting and other problems, according to Restaurant Business, an industry publication. And the company might soon file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections.
Two new restaurants are planned to open in Perkins Rowe this summer: Jinya Ramen Bar, a fast-growing chain will open its first Louisiana location in the former Voodoo BBQ space, and ROUJ Creole, a new restaurant by City Group Hospitality, will open in the former Applebee's location.
"Additionally, our leasing team has been aggressive and we have had multiple food and beverage operators tour the property, both local and new to the market," Sala said. "We hope to have some exciting announcements in the near future."