When you've got a big day ahead and want to get started on a full stomach, dish up these home fries with a helping of eggs.
But, honestly, they would also be a perfect comfort at the end of a long day when you're just plain hungry.
Most of the ingredients you probably already have on hand. Because you're starting with raw potatoes, it's going to take a little longer to cook, so, if you know you're morning is going to be a rush, make them the day before, but give them time to reheat in the skillet. You really want to bring back that slight crisp.
Home Fries
Makes 4-6 servings.
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1½ to 1¾ pounds russet or Yukon Gold potatoes (peeled, and cut into ¾-inch cubes)
Salt to taste
Freshly-ground black pepper to taste
¼ cup diced onion
¼ cup diced green bell pepper
¼ cup diced red bell pepper (or additional green bell pepper)
½ teaspoon chili powder (optional)
Minced fresh chives or parsley (optional)
1. Warm butter in a 10- to 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-low heat.
2. Add potatoes and when coated with a bit of butter, season with salt and pepper and cover skillet.
3. Cook for 20 minutes. Uncover and cook 10 minutes. Stir in onion, bell peppers and chili powder. Cook 20 minutes longer, turning at 10-minute intervals and patting them back down, bringing as much of the potatoes' surface in contact with the skillet as possible without mashing them.
4. Bring the heat up to medium and continue cooking until potatoes are fork tender, turning them at 5-minute intervals. Taste for seasonings.
5. When potatoes are browned and crisp with tender, melting centers, plate them and sprinkle with chives, if desired.