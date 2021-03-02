Susanne Duplantis never met a leftover she couldn't transform.
So when Netflix went looking for contestants for its new series, "Best Leftovers Ever!," it was a no-brainer for the Baton Rouge food blogger and New Orleans native to apply. Afterall, she calls her website "Makeover My Leftover."
After a lengthy auditioning process, Duplantis headed to Los Angeles in November 2019 to shoot Episode 5 of the show, her first TV cooking competition.
"I always said I wanted to stay true to myself," Duplantis said. "If ever I got on a TV show I didn't want to be cutthroat, mean and all this, because that's not who I am."
In each "Best" episode, three home cooks are given boxes of leftovers and must create new, tasty, attractively-presented dishes for judges David So, actor and YouTube celebrity, and Rosemary Shrager, a TV chef from London. Actor/writer Jackie Tohn hosts. There are two timed rounds, and the winner walks out with $10,000.
Duplantis has auditioned for other cooking shows and has 20-plus years of experience at Baton Rouge restaurants Café Americain and the now-closed Giamanco's.
When a stroke in 2014 forced her to leave her restaurant career behind, Duplantis, now 50, brought her passion to reduce food waste to her blog, began giving demonstrations to cut down on wasted food and started catering.
So what was the toughest challenge in the "Best Leftovers Ever!" kitchen? That was it — cooking in another kitchen.
"You don't know where anything is, you're opening up drawers, you're looking, this and that," Duplantis said. "Your food processor, I've never worked a food processor like that, how do the attachments go on? You have all those factors, so I think that was absolutely the worst."
After a five-minute walk-through to point out their appliances, refrigerators, pantries and the like, it was go-time.
With 30 minutes on the clock, the cooks, working at side-by-side stations, are tasked with turning the remnants of ambrosia salad, ricotta ravioli, and zucchini, squash and corn bake into a delicious dessert. A limited dry pantry and fridge extras including condiments, were also available to them. Duplantis' creation: sweet calas and mango sorbet.
"I knew I wanted to use all my leftovers in each round," explained Duplantis, who wanted to stick with her "zero waste" mantra.
"In the real world, you have a test kitchen day," she said. "You don't have that opportunity (on the show). When something comes up, you've got to make the change and go with it."
Like in the one-hour round two, when she realized her remade Indian beef curry might be a tad too spicy for the judges, who aren't familiar with how Louisianians like their food. Her solution: add a little banana to the sauce to take the fire down a notch.
"It's just about getting that 'happy camper,' where everyone lines up on one side (liking the dish)," she said.
The curry dish's original life was as Chinese beef with broccoli, taken right from the little white to-go box. Duplantis turned another box's egg rolls into pakoras (Indian fritters).
You'll need to watch the episode to find out how Duplantis fared with the judges in her first foray on a TV cooking series.
"And I hope it's not my last, because I really had a blast doing it," she said. "I love the adrenaline rush, and I think that kind of brings me back to my (restaurant) kitchen days."
For more info, visit Duplantis' blog at makeovermyleftover.com or the "Best Leftovers Ever!" website, netflix.com/title/81087405.