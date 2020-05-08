We're celebrating because it's Friday and we're looking ahead to Mother's Day, so, of course, we're thinking about what we're going to be eating.

Restaurants' dining rooms have been closed by the coronavirus pandemic, but there's still lots of great takeout choices. And some restaurants have opened their outdoor eating areas, so you can stay or you can go.

First, though, we have to choose what to order. Here are three suggestions for today:

Nino's Italian

Nino's Italian, 7512 Bluebonnet Blvd., recently has reopened and is working from its regular menu, including its grilled red snapper filet ($29), which is topped with with pepperonata and served with saffron basmati rice and vegetables sautéed in tarragon butter.

What better way to kickoff the weekend than by calling (225) 757-9300 to place your takeout order? Call in the afternoon or visit ninos-italian.com to pick up your order between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Pick up also is available on Mother's Day.

Olive Garden

We're looking forward to treating mom to the Mother's Day family-style take and bake bundle by Olive Garden, 6911 Siegen Lane.

The meal includes a choice between two ready-to-bake options: giant cheese-stuffed shells or classic lasagna. The bundle also includes a jumbo house salad with a bottle of signature Italian dressing, one dozen ready-to-bake breadsticks and choice of homemade Alfredo or Marinara dipping sauce.

The cheese-stuffed shells serve up to five people starting at $40, and the lasagna serves up to eight people starting at $50.

Order early by calling (225) 368-1630 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. to secure a car side pickup or delivery time slot, or visit OliveGarden.com.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse, 6571 Bluebonnet Blvd., is cooking up seasoned steak cuts like Flo’s Filet (starting at $19.49) and the Outlaw Ribeye (starting at $24.79), each served with a side dish choice.

Bottles of wine are available for $15 each, as well mix-and-match six-packs of beer for $10.

Place your order by calling (225) 757-2025 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. or visiting LongHornSteakhouse.com. LongHorn also will be open for takeout on Mother's Day.

You can also call (225) 664-5736 to place an order at the LongHorn Steakhouse at 249 Range 12 Blvd., Denham Springs.

