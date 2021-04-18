Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's "Beethoven's Seventh" concert at 7:30 p.m. April 23 at Istrouma Baptist Church, 10500 Sam Rushing Drive. Earl Lee will conduct. Along with Beethoven's "Symphony No. 7," the program will include selections by Mozart and Mendelssohn. Tickets are $19-$65 at brso.org.
Tickets are on sale for Of Moving Colors' "POP: The Performance" at 7 p.m. April 24 in the Brown Holt Theatre at The Dunham School, 11111 Roy Emerson Drive. Tickets are $25 at ofmovingcolors.org/tickets.
Tickets are on sale for Opera Louisiane's "Sing and Swing 2021," a live band karaoke dance party featuring Ned Fasullo and His Fabulous Big Band, on May 14 at Crowne Plaza, 4827 Constitution Ave. Tickets are $100 and include hors d’oeuvres, two drinks tickets, silent auction and dancing. For tickets, visit operalouisiane.com/singandswing.
The Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host "Art After Hours with Eva Lee" at 5:30 p.m. on April 22 in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. Join the artist, whose work is on view in the exhibit, "Experimental Light: Alyce Simon & Eva Lee," for an artist's talk projected in the planetarium. Lee will join via Zoom. Admission is $15 with wine and $12 without wine at lasm.org.
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., continues its virtual "Sit and Learn Series/Designer Studio Visit" on Zoom at 5:30 p.m. April 29, featuring local designer Damien Mitchell in his workspace discussing his design practice, including a recent chair design. For more information, visit lsumoa.org.
Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette, is showing "Steve McCurry: Faces of Innocence" through June 12; "Slammed!! Sensationalism and Culture in the Squared Circle" and "Fresh Pickin’s 8" through May 8. A $5 per person donation is suggested for those visiting AcA’s galleries. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.
The Hilliard Art Museum, 701 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, is showing "John Gargano: Le Detroit in Dust Ree" through July 31 and "Raine Bedsole: Water and Dreams" through Dec. 3. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The museum also continues its permanent collection series, "Art Talks: Chuckie Williams," at 1 p.m. April 22. This Zoom event features Louisiana artist Chuckie Williams' 1993 double-sided piece titled B.B. King/Polly Parton. Preregistration is required at hilliardmuseum.org. For more information, call (337) 482‐2278.