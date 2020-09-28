Those Reese's folks got it right. There's nothing better than a good peanut butter/chocolate combo.
And, when it comes in pie form, well that's just about the top of the PB/chocolate mountain.
The filling is poured into a pre-made chocolate cookie crust, so, really, it comes together in no time flat.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
Makes 1 9-inch pie.
1 cup creamy peanut butter
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¾ cups whipping cream
1 (9-inch) chocolate cookie pie shells
½ cup semisweet chocolate chips
1-2 teaspoons coconut oil
1. With an electric mixer, beat peanut butter and cream cheese until creamy, scraping the bowl occasionally. Add sugar and beat until fluffy. Blend in the vanilla.
2. Beat the whipping cream in a chilled bowl until soft peaks form. Fold the whipped cream into the peanut butter mixture and spoon evenly into the pie shells. Freeze for 30 minutes or longer.
3. Mix the chocolate chips and coconut oil in a small bowl. Heat in microwave in 30-second intervals until smooth. Spread chocolate mixture on frozen pie. Freeze until serving time.