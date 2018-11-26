White Star Market has a few announcements today. The Mid City food hall is closing in on its six month anniversary and it's making a few adjustments: expanded brunch offerings on Sunday, new regular hours and an opening date for Yuzu.
Starting Sunday, Gov't Taco and Chow Yum Phat will be open for brunch, joining Fete au Fete, Dat'z Italian and MJ's Cafe. The market is also adding an acoustic music series on Sundays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"We have seen a noticeable increase in traffic and sales each Sunday, and felt like now was the ideal time to roll out our full offering," said White Star co-owner Whitney Gaines in a press release.
White Star is starting new hours of operation on Sunday as well. New hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
And Yuzu, the new concept by Chow Yum Phat owners Jordan Ramirez and Vu Le, will begin lunch service on Thursday, Dec. 6. Earlier this month, Chow Yum Phat moved into the space formerly occupied by Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, which closed its White Star Location. Yuzu will occupy the former Chow Yum Phat spot and will focus on a "cold bar" concept, serving fresh dishes like sushi, poke, crudo and tartare.
White Star Market is located at 4624 Government St. More information can be found at facebook.com/WhiteStarBR.