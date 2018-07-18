ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Shrimp and Crab au Gratin
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 bell pepper, diced
1 stick butter
½ cup flour
1 cup milk
2 cups grated Swiss or Fontina cheese, divided
1 pound medium shrimp, cleaned
1 pound crabmeat, claw or lump
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon hot sauce
1 teaspoon parsley
1. Preheat oven to 375 F.
2. In a heavy saucepan over medium heat, sauté onions, garlic and bell pepper in butter until onions are clear.
3. Stir in flour until vegetables are coated.
4. While stirring, slowly add milk.
5. Stir in 1 cup grated cheese until melted.
6. Gently fold shrimp into the sauce mixture followed by the crabmeat.
7. Add lemon juice, seasonings, hot sauce and parsley. Cook until the sauce is thickened and shrimp are plump and pink.
8. Divide evenly among eight 1-cup ramekins.
9. Place ramekins on a cookie sheet. Top each with shredded cheese and bake for 10 minutes or until golden brown. Serve immediately.
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
King Ranch Chicken Casserole
Makes 8-10 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
½ cup butter
1 medium onion, diced
1 green bell pepper, diced
½ cup flour
2½ cups milk
1 cup salsa
½ cup sour cream
4 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided
4 cups or one whole cooked chicken, chopped
½ teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon finely ground black pepper
16 ounces small elbow macaroni pasta
1. Heat oven to 350 F.
2. In an 8-quart Dutch oven, melt butter over medium-high heat.
3. Add onion and bell pepper. Sauté until tender and onion is clear.
4. Sprinkle in flour and stir until vegetables are coated.
5. Slowly stir in milk until you have a creamy white sauce.
6. Stir in salsa and sour cream. Add 2 cups shredded cheese to the sauce and cook until melted.
7. Fold in chicken and season with chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper.
8. Prepare pasta according to package directions then drain.
9. Spoon and stir hot cooked pasta into the chicken and sauce in batches until blended.
10. Spoon mixture into a lightly greased 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Top with remaining 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese.
11. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until cheese is melted and slightly browned. Serve warm.