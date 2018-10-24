Slow Food BR's sixth annual Fall Heat, a farm-to-table showcase, is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at the LSU AgCenter's Botanic Gardens outdoor pavilion and Orangerie.
Fall Heat features local chefs, mixologists and music. This year's chef competition will have 12 chefs and mixologists showcasing their talents to create fabulous tastings sourcing local ingredients. A jury of local judges will evaluate their first, second and third choices of the creations. Attendees vote on the People’s Choice award for food and Best Cocktail.
The chefs and mixologists competing for awards will be introduced prior to the event. The Ben Bell Trio will provide live music.
Adult tickets are $65 per person (early bird tickets). Children under 12 are admitted free, with limited activities and food for the kids. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/slow-food-fall-heat-2018-tickets-50891177883.
"This fundraising event supports SFBR’s local food activities including the organization’s signature farm-to-school project, Greauxing Healthy Baton Rouge, which provides hands-on gardening, food and nutrition educational programming in East Baton Rouge Parish schools for the past five years," a news release says. For tickets and more information about SFBR's work, visit slowfoodbr.org or the Facebook page, Slow Food Baton Rouge.