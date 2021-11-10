Agave Blue Tequila & Taco Bar will open a second Baton Rouge area location in the American development in Zachary.
An opening date has yet to be announced, but plans are to begin operations in 2021.
Agave Blue opened its first location in Prairieville in 2015 and is run by husband-and-wife duo Stephanie and Sergio Rubio. After being partners in other restaurants, the Rubios opened Agave Blue to create a concept that is 100% authentic to themselves and celebrates Sergio Rubio’s Mexican heritage.
From margaritas handmade with fresh ingredients to the authentic Mexican flavor created in the kitchen, Agave Blue prides itself on its family atmosphere, the freshness of its drinks and food and a deep passion for Mexican cuisine.
Agave Blue will be occupying Suite 1180 at Americana, formerly occupied by Bistro Byronz.
Visit agavebluela.com.