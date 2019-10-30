HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University’s 13th annual Game Day Gumbo Cook-Off will be held in Friendship Circle during tailgating on Saturday, Nov. 2. The event raises funds for student-athlete programming.
This SLU tradition provides tailgaters with the chance to show off their gumbo cooking skills prior to the Lions game against Stephen F. Austin at 4 p.m.
There is no cost to participate as a tailgater gumbo chef, but you must register by Nov. 1 at lionsports.net/gumbo. Serving cups will be provided to each tailgating group. Participants are asked to bring spoons.
The public is invited to taste the gumbo at the various gumbo tasting stations around Friendship Circle and vote for their favorites by stuffing coins and bills in designated voting jars at each site. Signs at the participating tailgate locations will indicate where tailgaters can taste and vote for their favorite gumbo flavoring. Voting will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The voting jar with the most money will win the 2019 Fans’ Choice Award. Additionally, a Judges’ Choice Award will be presented based on a blind taste test of samples from each of the gumbo chefs conducted during tailgating. Both winners will be announced during the football game and will receive Game Day Gumbo Cook-Off Champ gumbo paddles.
For more information, call (985) 549-5437.