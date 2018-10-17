ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Oatmeal Cookie Energy Bites
Makes 18 (1½-inch) bites. Recipe is from “100 Days of Real Food on a Budget” by Lisa Leake. Recipe is gluten-free (if gluten-free oats are used), dairy-free and vegetarian.
1½ cups rolled oats
⅔ cup peanut butter
½ cup raisins
¼ cup pure maple syrup
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and stir until well mixed.
2. Roll into 18 bite-size balls with wet hands to keep the mixture from sticking to you (or use a melon scooper).
3. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Baked Sweet Potato Taquitos
Makes 20 to 22 taquitos; 5 or 6 servings. Recipe is from “100 Days of Real Food on a Budget” by Lisa Leake. Recipe is gluten-free, vegetarian, nut-free and freezer-friendly.
1 small to medium sweet potato (8 to 12 ounces), unpeeled
2 tablespoons olive oil
½ cup water
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup frozen corn kernels (no need to thaw)
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup (about 5 ounces) shredded Monterey Jack cheese
20 to 22 whole-grain corn tortillas
For serving:
Sour cream and cilantro
1. Preheat the oven to 425 F. Line a 13-by-18-inch baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Using a food processor with a shredding disk, grate the unpeeled potato into small shreds (or use a hand grater).
3. In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Stir in the sweet potato and cook until it begins to turn golden brown about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add water, cover the pan, and steam until the potatoes are tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Uncover and stir in the beans, corn, cumin, salt and Monterey Jack. Remove from the heat.
4. Warm the tortillas by wrapping them in a damp paper towel and heating them for 30 seconds or so in the microwave Add a spoonful of filling to a tortilla, carefully roll it up, and place it seam side down on the baking sheet. Repeat to make the rest of the taquitos.
5. Bake until the taquitos are golden brown and crisp on the edges, 15 to 20 minutes. Serve warm with sour cream and cilantro.