Red Stick Social, 1503 Government St., is hosting a Hurricane Ida Benefit Concert with ReGeneration and The Southdown Souls + Chris LeBlanc at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.
All of the proceeds from the door will be donated to those still in need since the storm. There will be free jambalaya, and everyone is encouraged to donate to the cause.
ReGeneration will play from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. followed by Southdown Souls + Chris LeBlanc from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Tickets are $10 and are available at eventbrite.com.
Brushes & Brunch
Creative Canvas, 7227 Exchange Place, will host "Brushes & Brunch" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18.
Grab a paintbrush, and enjoy the music, a buffet brunch and unlimited mimosas.
Or you can choose a brunch only, which includes the buffet and unlimited mimosas; or brushes only, which includes painting and unlimited mimosas. A cash bar will also be available.
Visit creativecanvas225.com.
Pint Night
The Denham Springs location of Burgersmith, 27350 Crossing Circle, will host Pint Night with Port Orleans from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 17.
The event includes samplings, giveaways and free fried okra with the purchase of any Port Orleans Pitcher.
Visit burgersmith.com.
Food distribution
The Stitches Influencing Purpose Initiative will host a community relief food distribution from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at the C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA, 15550 Old Hammond Highway.
The SIP Initiative is joining forces with other community leaders and organizations to aid in the relief efforts from Hurricane Ida by distributing meat, produce, water and ice.
Visit sipinitiative.org.
Food truck fest
The Ascension Parish Food Truck Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 19 at 14190 Airline Highway, Gonzales.
The event is hosted by TexAna Creations. Visit texanacreations.com.
Plant Based & Delicious
Registration is open for the "Plant Based & Delicious" cooking class from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at Red Stick Spice Co., 660 Jefferson Highway.
Registered dietitian Daphne Olivier will explore seasonal fruits and vegetables that support healthy lifestyles. The menu will include Brussels sprouts salad with honey-ginger balsamic dressing and spiced walnuts; fiesta black bean bowl with greens and kale-stuffed portobello mushrooms.
Visit redstickspice.com/products/plant-based-delicious.
Live trivia
Rock N Roll Sushi, 3627 Perkins Road, will host Live Trivia Game Night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 15 and again on Sept. 28.
Bring your friends and form a team at your table, then answer questions about sports, history, music and science, among other subjects. The top three teams will go home with house cash.
Visit rocknrollsushi.com.
A Taste of Fall
Registration is open for "A Taste of Fall" leisure class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Chef Jeanne Mancuso will offer instruction for caprese salad; feta, roasted pepper and basil muffins; Italian sausage stuffed mushrooms; pumpkin sage handmade ravioli with brown butter sauce; and apple cranberry pocket pies.
Masks are required. Cost is $125. Visit lci.edu/store/A-Taste-of-Fall-p370559036.