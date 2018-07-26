After a soft opening over the last two weeks, Soji: Modern Asian officially opened to the public Tuesday.
"Guests have told us our Szechuan chicken wings are already pretty darn (perfect emoji)," the eatery posted on Facebook.
The brainchild of Ryan André, former chef at City Pork Brasserie & Bar, and restaurateur Chase Lyons, the 110-seat restaurant is in the former Rotolo's Pizzeria at 5050 Government St. in Mid City Baton Rouge.
André is executive chef/partner at Soji, while Lyons is its general manager/proprietor. A co-founder of the City Pork restaurant brand, Lyons left that Baton Rouge hospitality group in May 2016.
"We're not putting ourselves in a box," Lyons told The Advocate in March. "This won't be just a Chinese, Japanese or Vietnamese restaurant. We want to give (André) the opportunity to explore different flavors and put his twist on them."
There are also vegetarian and gluten-free dishes.
Soji is open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, and is closed Monday. (225) 300-4448 or eatsoji.com
'Dinner and a Show' tickets still available
Louisiana Culinary Institute and Vaudeville will present “Dinner and a Show” at 6 p.m. Thursday at the institute, 10550 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge.
Entertainment will include sword swallowing, opera singing, belly dancing, poetry and fire dancing.
The evening will begin with cocktails served by BRQ Restaurant along with passed appetizers from Bacon and Fig Events. At 7 p.m., a three-course meal also prepared by Bacon and Fig Events will be served.
The appetizer menu will feature herbal cream cheese stuffed baby portobello mushrooms and bloody mary shrimp shooters. The main course will be comprised of heirloom caprese salad, marinated skirt steak, and Bacon and Fig tarts which are sweet fig preserves with a whipped goat cheese mousse and candied bacon served in a bite-sized tart shell.
Tickets will be available for $70 per person, plus fees, until Wednesday. To order, visit eventbrite.com.
Beer garden construction expected to start soon
Construction on the long-awaited Mid City beer garden at the corner of Government Street and Steele Boulevard should begin soon, according to one of the bar's owners.
Kelli Paxton said construction will take about a year.
“That’s allowing for rain delays and other things,” she said.
The beer garden is a spin-off of the popular Radio Bar, where Paxton is the manager. Brian Baiamonte and Dave Remmetter, who own the Radio Bar, also are owners.
The beer garden will serve food and there will be TV sets so patrons can watch big events, like LSU and New Orleans Saints football games. The goal is to create a community-oriented establishment, where neighbors can get together and talk over a couple of beers.
Curbside plans to cater, add restaurant
Curbside, the popular Mid City hamburger restaurant, is adding a space for catering and events and eyeing two locations in Baton Rouge for an additional restaurant.
For the next two weeks, LANCO Construction will be at the restaurant enclosing part of the back patio and building an oversized pavilion with TV sets and a private bar. Curbside will be open during the process, owner Nick Hufft said. To keep customers happy while the construction is going on, the restaurant will offer daily food and drink specials.
The pavilion will be similar to the Pig Pen, the stage at Curbside that hosts live music on weekends and Wednesday night trivia. The covered space will take up an area that had been a bocce court and will provide space for 40 to 50 people.
Hufft said he’s building the pavilion to accommodate private events.
Curbside has been open since November 2016. Hufft said he’s looking at two locations in Baton Rouge for a second restaurant, which he said may or may not be happening soon.
“Our main focus is getting the Mid City location humming on all levels and as perfect as we can,” he said.
A CC’S Coffee House for Broussard
CC’s Coffee House opened its newest corporate location in Broussard on Tuesday.
Located at 109 St. Nazaire Road, CC's is in the same shopping area as Walgreens and the new Our Lady of Lourdes After Hours.
A community celebration to mark the opening will begin when CC's doors open at 6 a.m. Saturday. The first 20 guests in line will receive a year’s worth of free coffee. The first 100 guests will receive a CC’s coffee canister and Coffee House Selection sample.
Renee Domingue (Jingles the Clown) will appear from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for face painting, balloon sculptures and other activities.
Timothy Boone and Matthew Sigur contributed to this report.