“The Ultimate Cooking for One Cookbook” by Joanie Zisk, Adams Media, 224 pages, paperback, $19.99
It’s not easy to prepare a delicious meal for one.
Most recipes are designed for at least four people, which means if you’re cooking for one, you'll be eating leftovers for several days. There’s also the issue of expensive ingredients going bad.
Joanie Zisk, creator of the One Dish Kitchen website, feels your frustration. And, to cure it, she has written “The Ultimate Cooking for One Cookbook” which offers 175 of her favorite easy and waste-free recipes.
The book is organized by course from breakfast to dessert. It opens with a discussion of the basics of cooking for one, including how to prep for and create single-serving and small-batch meals, essential kitchen equipment, stocking your pantry and how to read a recipe.
Each recipe includes a nutritional count and many, but not all, recipes are accompanied by a full-color photograph.
A few recipes like Lemon Blueberry Scones and Buttermilk Biscuits do make more than one serving, perfect for having at a second meal.
Some recipes labeled as one serving seem to be very generous. For example, Zisk’s recipe for chicken enchiladas requires two 8-inch flour tortillas and comes in at 1,100 calories and 69 grams of carbohydrates. Another example: Her one serving of Spinach Pesto Pasta has a whopping 1,506 calories, almost an entire day’s calorie allotment in one meal. So definitely not a just-for-one serving if you're trying to watch your calories.
However, most recipes do have more reasonable calorie counts. Roasted Butternut Squash Soup is only 286 calories; Buffalo Chicken Salad, 454 calories; and a 6-ounce petite filet with a mushroom and blue cheese sauce, 633 calories.
Today's Sautéed Peas with Prosciutto recipe comes in at only 206 calories. Also good, as seen in this recipe, Zisk has no issue with using frozen vegetables.
With “The Ultimate Cooking for One Cookbook” you’ll never feel like cooking solo is a chore.