Farmers are still bringing in lots of fresh produce to The Market at the Oasis, 18327 Coursey Blvd., which is open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
Located in what had been Harb's Oasis nursery, which closed at the end of 2019, the farmers market opened March 7. Owner Charbel Harb said the market is complying with the Center for Disease Control's social distancing rules to make shopping safe.
"We will be both a drive-thru and a walk-up farmers market," Harb said. "We will have elevated tape at the booths where the walk-up customers will stand for social distancing."
Because of the pandemic, Harb said the number of vendors has been cut from 35 to only four to five farmers and plant sellers. But, he said, they're bringing in lots of fresh tomatoes, potatoes, salad greens, mustard greens, eggs, sweet potatoes, string beans, radishes, carrots, lemons, squash and strawberries.
Harb said all of the vendors are following safety guidelines by wearing gloves, and all booths are stocked with hand sanitizer and disinfectant.
"Only the farmers can touch the produce," Harb said, "and they will bag it and hand it to the customers."
He added that he hopes the full market will return after the crisis has passed.
LSU AgCenter offers aid to restaurants
For the past several years, the LSU AgCenter Food Incubator has helped countless people translate their favorite recipes to products sold on grocery store shelves.
Now the incubator is extending those services to restaurants looking for new avenues to sell their food and shore up their finances as they deal with coronavirus-related restrictions. Restaurants are currently limited to serving customers through take-out, delivery and drive-thru orders.
“The LSU AgCenter Food Incubator is working remotely to assist interested restaurants that would like to start the process of producing a retail product to place into the market,” said Gaye Sandoz, director of the incubator. “We are a one-stop-shop providing analytical testing, nutritional analysis, scaling recipes, marketing, a processing facility, food photography and label creation.”
Converting a restaurant dish to something that can be sold in stores often means producing it in bigger-than-usual amounts, and that’s where experts at the incubator can help.
Sandoz noted that many people are cooking more as they spend more time at home.
“The retail package goods market is up 40% in March due to home cooking,” Sandoz said.
For more information, email gsandoz@agcenter.lsu.edu or visit lsuagcenter.com/foodincubator.
Buy a tote, help the Greater BR Food Bank
Forum 225, an organization of Baton Rouge young professionals who work to better our community, is relaunching its We Are BR! campaign with 10% of its merchandise sales through May 1 benefiting the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
The campaign originally was spearheaded 20 years ago, and the organization had planned to relaunch the initiative at its annual Community Impact Breakfast, which has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
T-shirts, mugs, tote bags and other items can be purchased at Forum225.org/store.
Off The Hook to open
Off The Hook, a Thibodaux-based restaurant chain, plans to open this summer at the former Zaxby's building at 437 N. Airline Highway in Gonzales, giving the chain its fourth location.
The restaurant has a motto of “Real Cajun, Real Fast” and specializes in fried seafood, gumbo, étouffée and hamburgers. The first Off The Hook opened in Thibodaux in 2012. A Houma restaurant opened in 2015 and a Houston store followed in 2019.