When she isn’t performing onstage, country singer Martina McBride likes to cook for family and friends. She says when she makes a delicious dish, she likes to share it, “which is a lot like sharing my music with an audience. I often say that cooking is my love language.”
Now she is sharing more than 150 of her favorite recipes with her fans in a cookbook called “Martina’s Kitchen Mix – My Recipe Playlist for Real Life.” The recipes are those she’s cooking now. She describes herself as “an intuitive cook who knows what a dish needs to suit my tastes. It was important to me to create recipes for this book that were versatile enough for you to do the same.”
She writes that her cooking, like her music, “is always evolving. I still have so much to learn. My travels as a performer have exposed me to a variety of foods, and that has influenced the way that I cook and eat at home.”
McBride includes some recipes passed down by her family and others she has tweaked. She suggests serving Cheddar Biscuits with Bacon or decadent Baked French Toast with Pecan Crumble and Blackberry Maple Syrup for breakfast or brunch; Grilled Sweet Pepper with Goat Cheese and Herbs and Grapefruit Margaritas for a cocktail party; and provides plenty of interesting salad options like Kale Caesar Salad with Quinoa, and Chicken and Thai Slaw with Peanut Dressing. There also are recipes for soups and sandwiches, main courses, side dishes, desserts and basics.
The cookbook is illustrated with lovely full-color photographs. It also includes McBride’s playlist for giving her energy while cooking and menu ideas for brunch, dinner and lunch.
Cheramie Sonnier is a food writer and columnist. Contact her at sonnierfood@gmail.com, and follow her on Twitter, @CheramieSonnier.