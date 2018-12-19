ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Spiced Walnuts
Makes 8 (¼ cup) servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from her "Eating Well to Fight Arthritis" cookbook.
2 cups walnut halves (or pecan halves, if you prefer)
1 tablespoon sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon ground cumin
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon canola oil
1. Preheat oven 375 F.
2. Spread walnuts on baking sheet and bake about 5-7 minutes or until golden.
3. In small bowl, combine sugar, salt, garlic powder, cumin, cinnamon and cayenne.
4. In nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add nuts and stir to coat with oil. Add seasoning mix, stirring until nuts are coated. Remove to paper towel to cool.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 187, calories from fat 82 percent, fat 18 g, saturated fat 2 g, cholesterol 0 mg, sodium 74 mg, carbohydrates 5 g, dietary fiber 2 g, total sugars 2 g, protein 4 g. Dietary exchanges: ½ other carbohydrate, ½ lean meat, 3 fat