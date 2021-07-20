PoPaletas Popsicles & Homemade Ice Cream is opening a third location on the corner of Burbank Drive and Staring Lane.
"It will open in about six weeks," owner Miguel Barrigan said.
The shop also has locations at 4855 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., and 3930 Burbank Drive near LSU, which opened six weeks ago.
The shop is known for its homemade ice cream, fresh fruit popsicles and Mexican snacks.
Hours for the shops are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For more information, call (225) 218-6969.
Walk-On's opens in Hammond
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux has opened a new location in Hammond.
Located at 305 C.M. Fagan Drive, the new restaurant marks the 20th in Louisiana and 55th systemwide. Walk-On’s Hammond will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit facebook.com/WalkOnsHammond.
Christmas in July
A Christmas in July wine tasting event hosted by The Legacy, 1655 Sherwood Forest Blvd., is set for 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. July 23.
This holiday-themed event will feature more than 12 wines, live music by the Press 1 for English Trio, local vendors, activities and dinner with purchase of a ticket. A cash bar also will be available.
Tickets are $20, which includes the wine tasting and dinner, or $10, for dinner only.
Visit eventbrite.com/e/the-legacys-christmas-in-july-wine-tasting-event-tickets-162825097249?.
Barbecue and bourbon
Tickets are on sale for a Barbeque & Bourbon Dinner from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 22 at Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd.
The dinner will feature four courses of barbecue-inspired plates, all paired with rich and hearty bourbons to enhance the flavors.
Tickets are $80. Call (225) 925-1161 or visit sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/barbeque-bourbon-dinner_thursday.
Music at Istrouma Brewing
Istrouma Brewing, 5590 Bayou Paul Drive, St. Gabriel, will feature live music by acoustic guitarist Caitlyn Renee from 5 p.m. to 8:30 pm. July 23, along with craft beer, tacos, pizza and queso.
For more information, visit sugarfarmsla.com.
Pop-up food court
Stewart's Pots and Pans will host a pop-up shop and food court at 8 a.m. July 31 at Buddy Stewart Memorial Foundation & Rhythm Museum, 1712 N. Acadian Thruway.
The event will last all day. For more information, visit stewartmusicfoundation.org.
Lewis named CEO
Smalls Sliders has hired a retail veteran as its first chief executive officer as the Baton Rouge-based cheeseburger chain looks to start franchising locations across the Gulf Coast.
The company is set to launch its franchising program this month and is eyeing locations across Louisiana in New Orleans, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Houma/Thibodaux, Shreveport, Monroe and Alexandria. Smalls Sliders is also looking for franchises in Houston and Beaumont, Texas; Jackson and Hattiesburg, Mississippi; and Mobile, Alabama.
Joe Lewis, who recently served as chief executive officer for Mandeville-based Twist Brands, was named CEO. Twist Brands has more than 380 locations of Painting with a Twist, Color Me Mine and Chesapeake Ceramics.
Smalls Sliders opened in September 2019. The company has one location on Nicholson Drive, across from Tigerland. Construction is set to begin on a second location, expected to open in the fall, in the Bluebonnet Village Shopping Center, in front of Rouses.