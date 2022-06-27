The owners of Mid Tap are opening a self-pour taproom called Tap 65 that showcases Indian cuisine and inspired cocktails on Government Street, according to the Tap 65 social media pages.
Owners Rick and Needhi Patel are reimagining, "classic Indian flare" with their new bar and restaurant after opening Mid Tap in 2019.
Tap 65 is set to open on June 29 and will be reservations only for the first two weeks of operation.
Located at 515 Mouton St, Suite 103, the bar and restaurant will have 65 rotating beers, 65 different wines and 65 different whiskeys along with specialty cocktails that have an "Indian flair," according to the Tap 65 website.
To go along with the drinks, the food menu contains a variety of small plates and entrees featuring "upscale Indian fusion" including dishes like butter chicken masala and an Indian street food charcuterie board.
The restaurant will also host events like trivia night and live music.