A rezoning request has been filed for a Drago’s Seafood Restaurant near the intersection of College Drive and Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge.
Drago’s, the New Orleans eatery best known for its charbroiled oysters, has eyed a Baton Rouge location for years. At one point in 2015 there was talk about including Drago’s as part of a mixed-use development off Highland Road in front of the Country Club of Louisiana.
An application was filed with the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission to rezone the property at 4580 Constitution Ave. to allow for alcohol sales for a Drago’s Restaurant. The property had been the home of FYE, but has been vacant for several years, since the DVD and CD retailer went out of business. The planning commission is set to vote on the rezoning at its March 18 meeting.
Drago’s was opened in 1969 by Drago and Klara Cvitanovich. The restaurant has four locations: the original location on North Arnoult Road in Metairie; in the Hilton New Orleans; on Johnston Street in Lafayette; and in a Hilton in Jackson, Mississippi.