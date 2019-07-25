Kolache Kitchen going through updates
The Kolache Kitchen at 4245 Nicholson Drive is closed this week for renovations and is expected to reopen Monday with normal business hours. And along with a refreshed interior, new items will be added to the menu.
When the Nicholson shop is back open, the restaurant's 7930 Jefferson Highway location will close for about a week for the same updates, owner Will Edwards told the Baton Rouge Business Report. The menu is expanding "by about 25%," he said, and will offer new lunch taco options and a new coffee line.
More about the Kolache Kitchen can be found at facebook.com/thekolachekitchen.
On the calendar
The Gregory, 150 Third St., is continuing its weekly Wine Down Summer series on Friday with a tasting of California wines. Each Friday through July and August will feature a themed wine tasting, paired with small bites. Tickets are $25 per event. facebook.com/thegregorybr.
On Friday, Tunes & Trucks at Perkins Rowe will feature the food trucks Honey Dew Sips, That's a Wrap, The Big Cheezy, Taco de Paco and Taste The Flavor. Musician Brandon Taylor will perform. Tunes & Trucks runs 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is free. facebook.com/perkinsrowebr.
Martin Wine Cellar, 7248 Perkins Road, will host its fifth annual Light Night on Saturday with tastings of more than 20 white and sparkling wines. A selection of cheeses and hors d'oeuvres will also be available. Tickets are $20 via eventbrite.com. martinwine.com.
Competition barbecue pitmaster Adam Gautreau will lead a fundamentals of barbecue class on Saturday at the Louisiana Culinary Institute. Gautreau is part of the award-winning Cajun Blaze competition team. The class will cover how to prep and smoke brisket, pork and chicken and how to use a barbecue pit correctly. And, of course, there will be food. The class runs 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and tickets are $100. lci.edu.
Restaurant Week Baton Rouge is back Monday, July 29, through Saturday, Aug. 3. More than 40 area restaurants are participating with special three-course meals offered at discounted prices. And there's a fundraising element to the week: For every photo posted to Instagram and tagged #EATBR, $2 will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Restaurant Week is organized by DIG BR and presented by the Baton Rouge Airport. For participating restaurants and their menus, go to eatbr.com.
A tribute concert and fundraising event celebrating Advocate food columnist Holly Clegg will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. The V Tones, Allison Collins and David St. Romaine are set to perform. The event will raise money for Clegg's recently created fund for gastric cancer research at the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Clegg has been battling stomach cancer since a diagnosis in August, and entered hospice care last month. Tickets for Thursday's event start at $75. varsitytheatre.com.